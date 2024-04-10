The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Baltimore City Fire Department paramedic died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning on I-95.

Erica Harrison, 39, had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for 2.5 years. She would have celebrated her second anniversary of being assigned to Medic 27 on April 11 .

She is remembered for having a kind and compassionate spirit.

Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department and Harrison’s motorcycle club escorted her body on Tuesday from Shock Trauma to Wylie Funeral Home in Randallstown.

“Erica’s dedication and service to our department and community are a testament to her kind and compassionate spirit,” the Baltimore Fire Department said in a statement. “Her impact will be deeply felt and remembered by all who had the honor of working alongside her. Erica’s contributions to our community and the lives she touched will always be remembered and cherished.”

Harrison was a mother, a sister and a friend who loved her job as a first responder, her family said .

“[She was the] life of the party, amazing, bubbly, energetic, always with a smile,” said Alesha Parker, Harrison’s cousin.

Harrison’s family said they are devastated by the crash. They said they have no information about what happened or if anyone else was involved.

“We love her and we’re going to miss the hell out of her,” Parker said.

Maryland State Police said Harrison was riding her motorcycle during rush hour Friday morning on I-95 South, near the Welcome Center in Savage, when she lost control.

Troopers said a Dodge, which was trying to avoid Harrison, crashed into her.

Harrison was flown to Shock Trauma where she died.

“If anybody knows anything, or has any details, or knows exactly what happened, we’re asking you to reach out to us and let us know,” Parker said.

Family members said Harrison was a student at the Community College of Baltimore County and a member of Iconyx Motorcycle Club.

“That is what she stood for,” Parker said. “She stood for family, and not just the family she was born into, but the family she adopted along the way.”

Investigators do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges are not being filed at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.