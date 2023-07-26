Pilot dies in single-engine plane crash in Havre de Grace

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published 7/26/2023 7:25 a.m. EDT

Emergency responders on the scene of a single-engine plane crash in Havre de Grace on July 25, 2023. Courtesy: CBS News Baltimore.
A pilot died after crashing a single-engine plane into an open field Tuesday night in Havre de Grace.

Crews responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. at a farm in the 3600 block of Old Level Road, Harford County officials said.

Sandy Gallion, president of the Level Volunteer Fire Company, said FAA investigators and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are among the 30 to 40 emergency responders at the scene.

NTSB will investigate the crash, which the federal agency said involved a Piper PA-28 airplane.

“At this point, we don’t know what happened to the plane. There was no fire on the ground,” Gallion said.

