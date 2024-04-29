The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

A motorcyclist fell into the Patapsco River after a crash on I-395 southbound Monday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Fire officials said the motorcyclist went over a jersey wall into the water below.

A dive rescue team responded and located the victim within minutes. Crews found the victim lying in the water, unconscious and nonresponsive, according to the Fire Department.

The rescue team administered life support care and CPR. The fire department said the victim received additional treatment at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for further assessment and evaluation of the injuries sustained during the fall.

It is not yet known what caused the crash. The Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating the incident.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.