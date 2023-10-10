War in Israel spurs activism, anxiety among Maryland’s Jewish and Muslim advocates

For several horrible hours on Saturday, Baltimore County resident Neil Rubin’s family could not reach anyone who knew whether his nephew, a soldier in an Israeli combat unit on the Gaza border, was alright.

Soon after Hamas militants launched an unexpected and deadly attack on Israel over the weekend, the 21-year-old soldier was medically evacuated due to injuries caused by shrapnel, Rubin later learned. A number of his nephew’s friends and fellow soldiers were reportedly killed.

Even as a history teacher at Beth Tfiloh Dahan private school in Pikesville and self-declared news junky, Rubin said he feels ill after reading up on the conflict. What else can Jewish Americans with ties to the embattled region do, he said, except support, educate and pray.

“So, I’m educating,” Rubin said. “This is a moment for education.”

In a matter of days, the escalating conflict has reportedly caught hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian civilians in the crossfire — stoking anxiety among Marylanders with ties to the region. Local advocates say they’re raising money, boosting security and appealing to elected leaders to support their friends and family overseas. The war is rooted in a deeply complex history, placing some local Jewish and Muslim advocates on squarely opposing sides of the conflict.

Rubin teaches a 10th grade current events course and has recently taken over a 12th grade history class on contemporary Israel for an Israeli colleague who was called back home for military service. He’s telling his students, many of whom have family and friends in Israel, to delete TikTok and Instagram so they won’t accidentally stumble on footage of the carnage.

Some want to know how Hamas militants were able to penetrate regions under Israeli military protection. Others wonder “why doesn’t Israel flatten Gaza?” he said. The longtime educator and former journalist spells out what that would mean for a region where more than 2 million people, roughly half of whom UNICEF estimates are children, call home.

“We teach the Palestinian narrative as well as the Israeli one,” Rubin said. “We also teach there are multiple Palestinian and Jewish narratives. We’re trying to maintain for students the humanism aspect.”

Maryland’s chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, says this week it’s mourning the loss of innocent life and condemned what it calls Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine as well as its “brutal” siege of Gaza.

Zainab Chaudry, Director CAIR Office in Maryland, said in a statement the siege over Gaza will lead to death, displacement, persecution and dehumanization of millions of Palestinians.

“This conflict stems from decades of oppression targeting people fighting for their basic rights to freedom and self-determination,” Chaudry said. “Conversations about the escalation of violence in the region are incomplete without this critical context. There cannot be peace in the absence of justice.”

Military action, Chaudry said, would not bring about a solution to the crisis. She compared Palestinians’ position to that of Ukrainians and called for the U.S. government to cease sending military aid to Israel.

Meanwhile, the Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to support aid and allies in Israel, including partners in Ashkelon, Baltimore’s sister city.

“People are horrified and stunned by what happened,” said Howard Libit, the executive director for the Baltimore Jewish Council. " I don’t think any of us could have imagined a scenario like this. There are so many members of our community with friends and family living in Israel and they’re worried.”

Those worries extend to Jewish community in Maryland as well, Libit said.

Past conflicts abroad have sometimes coincided with anti-Semitic acts in the United States. Libit said Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Maryland State police have been in contact in recent days. And security has heightened at local schools, synagogues and Jewish community centers.

To Rubin, the outbreak of war marks an important moment in history.