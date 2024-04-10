Newly released 3D images, provided by the U.S. Navy Naval Sea System Command supervisor of salvage and diving, show one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge main supports and other wreckage in the deepest part of the federal shipping channel.
The metal framework that extends above the waterline (shown in blue below) is slated to be removed by the end of April. This will make way for a 35-foot deep by 280-foot wide channel within the federal span, according to the USACE.
This channel will permit larger ships to travel in and out of the Port of Baltimore such as marine tugs, Maritime Administration vessels and those used for Roll-on/Roll-off shipping.