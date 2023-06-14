‘Local news is thriving’: Letter from our Editor-In-Chief Kimi Yoshino

Across the country, local journalism is in crisis. An average of more than two newspapers a week are disappearing, and more than 2,500 have stopped publishing since 2005. In the last several months alone, hundreds of journalists have been laid off — including 73 at my last employer, the Los Angeles Times.

But in Baltimore, local news is thriving.

Since launching a year ago, The Baltimore Banner has helped revitalize local journalism in the greater Baltimore region by hiring 100 staffers, including 68 journalists who keep our newsroom at the Inner Harbor humming with activity. We’ve covered thousands of news stories since June 2022, many of which have prompted substantive change. By year’s end, we expect to be the largest news outlet in Maryland.

We have nearly twice the number of journalists as when we launched — with added coverage of sports, food and healthcare. Later this year, we’ll add business, transportation and more regional reporters to the mix.

If you haven’t checked us out lately, please take another look during our free Open House, with unlimited access to our website on June 14-15.

Our stories are making a difference and sparking real impact. A few examples:

Our mission remains the same: to be an indispensable news resource that strengthens, unites and inspires our communities. We are committed to telling stories that have been largely ignored or untold. Our reporters are on the ground in neighborhoods across Baltimore. Data journalists are diving into the numbers to add context and depth to our articles. We’re trying to help you have fun, too — because we all need a night out or a weekend getaway.

Over the weekend, I was listening to New York Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger on a podcast, discussing the tension between providing free information and the real cost of producing news.

Sulzberger said: “I think it is so interesting that our industry has an obsession with making the news free, even though the news is so expensive to make … We don’t expect free medical care in this country or food or electricity or water. … But yet, we think that this essential service should be free, and we know what happens when it is.”

What happens? Newspapers close. Journalists lose jobs. Bad leaders continue without scrutiny or accountability.

With your help, we’re fighting that trend here in Baltimore and trying to find a sustainable model for local news. To the many people in this community who support us by subscribing, donating and advertising, thank you. We couldn’t do this without you.