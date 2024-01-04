The forecast for this weekend continues to develop as a significant storm system approaches Maryland.

Rain and snow will move into the area Saturday afternoon and continue through early Sunday morning.

Here’s a breakdown on where precipitation is expected to hit by location, and how much each area can expect to see.

I-95 Corridor (Including Baltimore and Baltimore County)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Between 1 and 2 inches of snow are expected before changing to rain on Saturday evening. Areas farther from the Bay have higher chances of accumulation.

Baltimore County areas such Sparks, Monkton, and Upperco are likely to stay as snow longer than Essex or Catonsville, with possibly more than 2 inches of accumulation.

Read More Snowmageddon ahead? Here’s what the strong El Niño winter means for Baltimore Nov 14, 2023

Frederick, Western Howard County, Carroll County, and Harford County, and northern Baltimore are expected to receive all snow, with accumulations between 2 and 3 inches.

Western Maryland

Areas including Washington County and westward can expect all snow, with totals between 2 and 5 inches, possibly higher in mountainous areas.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the data and make adjustments to the forecast.

Southern Maryland and lower Eastern Shore

Southern Maryland will not see snow accumulation, but could see up to an inch of rain.

Areas like the upper Eastern Shore, specifically Kent, and Queen Anne’s Counties, could see a brief period of snow accumulation, not exceeding an inch, before changing to rain.

When will the storm hit?

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Precipitation is expected to begin late Saturday morning or midday as a rain and snow mix.

Light rain and snow may linger into Sunday morning, but most accumulation will occur Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Will the storm impact my travel?

Temperatures will not be cold enough for significant issues on the roads, however snowfall rates, if they are heavy, will cause roads to become snow-covered quickly and create problems. This is most likely to occur Saturday afternoon and evening.

WJZ will be monitoring travel conditions in downtown Baltimore this weekend for those attending this weekend’s Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.