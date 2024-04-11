The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Storms and rain are returning to Baltimore to close out the week before mostly clearing up over the weekend.

Rain chances increase Thursday morning as a frontal system nears the region, with the bulk of the rain likely arriving this afternoon. Strong southerly winds are expected ahead of the approaching cold front, possibly reaching 25 to 35 mph at times, making for a breezy afternoon.

As the front approaches Thursday evening and night, a few storms are possible, but the threat for severe weather looks low.

Rain could be occasionally heavy, creating isolated instances of ponding on the roadways.

Friday brings the main storm system to the region, with additional shower chances, especially in the morning. Cooler temperatures and gusty southwest winds are expected, with winds likely reaching 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than previous days into the 60s and low 70s.

Conditions begin to dry out more by late evening to early overnight Friday, with lows in the 40s.

The storm system will depart from the region Saturday and combine with a strong area of high-pressure, bringing gusty winds for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 60s for most areas Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, a warm front will move through the region bringing a few light showers, mainly across the northern portions of the region close to the Pennsylvania state line. Highs will rise into the mid- to upper- 70s by afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through the region Monday and stall to the south of our area before retreating northward on Tuesday. With the front in the vicinity, there will be chances for showers through the middle of next week, but not significant enough to require adjustments to outdoor plans.

Temperatures through next week will mainly be in the 70s with lows at night in the 50s.

