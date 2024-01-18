It’s another brutally cold morning across Maryland but the calm winds mean it’s feeling like the teens and low 20s rather than the single digit wind chills we woke up to on Wednesday.

An approaching low-pressure system will increase cloud cover and bring a chance of snow to western Maryland while other areas remain dry. Temperatures will take a step up today with highs in the 30s for most places.

Friday will see a cold front moving through the area, bringing widespread snow, especially in the morning. The heaviest snow is expected in far Western Maryland.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday for Garrett County where between 5 to 10 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far western Allegany County from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday where 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected.

Snow accumulation will vary from 1 to 3 inches for Central and Northeast Maryland. For Baltimore, between 1 and 2 inches is expected by Friday evening.

The weekend will see a return to bitterly cold temps as a strong dome of high pressure moves into the region. Saturday’s highs are likely to be in the 20s, with single digits to low/mid-teens over mountain locations.

If you’re headed to M&T Bank Stadium Saturday evening to see our Ravens in action, you want to grab every purple layer you can find. Strong winds mean that will likely feel like the single digits for most of the game!

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by the end of the weekend, with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Sunday night could see lows in the single digits to teens.

Early to mid-next week, a warming trend is forecasted as high pressure weakens and moves away from the Atlantic Coast, leading to rain chances by Tuesday or Wednesday and high temperatures potentially returning to the low to mid-50s by mid-week.

