Pat Warren, former WJZ anchor and reporter, dies

WJZ is mourning the loss of Pat Warren, a co-worker for nearly 30 years who passed over the weekend.

Warren was an anchor and reporter, who spent much of her time at WJZ covering Annapolis and the legislature.

Pat grew up in Canton, Ohio, and came to WJZ from Texas in 1992, bringing to WJZ her professionalism, determination, and sharp, intelligent reporting.

No matter the subject, you could count on Pat for accuracy and clarity. She actually began her tenure as a weekend anchor.

Soon it became clear politics and everything Annapolis was a perfect fit for Pat’s skills.

It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing of Pat Warren, a revered journalist and a familiar face to all who followed Maryland politics. Pat's tenure at WJZ, especially her coverage of Annapolis and the legislature, reflected the epitome of journalistic excellence. Her… — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 28, 2023

She interviewed former Gov. Bob Ehrlich many times.

News of Pat’s death will, no doubt, reverberate at the capitol as it does in our newsroom.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shared a sentiment on social media.

“Pat Warren has walked with me since my councilman days, a no-nonsense reporter who always kept it real on all things Baltimore,” the mayor said. “Her time at WJZ has shaped Baltimore’s news scene and impacted generations. She wasn’t just a reporter—she was a friend to Baltimoreans.”