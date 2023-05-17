Preakness traffic: Road closures & parking restrictions to expect in Baltimore

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: May 17, 2023 2:17 PM EDT

Jockey Jose Ortiz #5 riding Early Voting and the field make the first pass into the first turn during the 147th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Every year, Preakness brings thrills, entertainment, and world-class horse racing to Baltimore. The second leg of the Triple Crown brings one more thing: traffic.

In preparation for a very busy weekend, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced road closures and special traffic patterns will be implemented in the Pimlico area.

The department urged those attending Preakness to carpool or use public transportation. Those who drive to Pimlico Race Course should park at commercial lots and avoid parking in area neighborhoods, the department said.

Those traveling in northwest Baltimore on Saturday should expect delays throughout the day and should be on the watch for pedestrians and changing traffic patterns while driving.

Below are the road closures as provided by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation:

Friday, starting at 5 a.m. until Sunday at 1 a.m.

  • Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
  • Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue
  • Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Saturday, from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue
  • Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Greenspring Avenue to Pimlico Road
  • Westbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Preakness Way to Pimlico Road
  • Eastbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Park Heights Avenue to Greenspring Avenue
  • Northbound Park Heights Avenue – Left lane closure at Hayward Avenue
  • Southbound Park Heights Avenue – Left turn lane closure at Rogers Avenue

Saturday, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

  • Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed.  Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.
  • Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue
Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue

Saturday, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

  • The north & southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed.  Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.
  • Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Saturday, from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

  • Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue