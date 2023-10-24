A funeral service for Baltimore firefighter Rodney Pitts III, who died responding to a blaze that spread across several rowhomes in the city’s Northwest District on Thursday, has been set for Friday.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 5200 N. Charles St., according to a social media post by the city’s fire department.

Viewings will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, 7922 Wise Ave., in Dundalk.

Pitts, 31, a firefighter/EMT with Engine 29 who had completed one year of service, died in a two-alarm fire that ignited a group of row homes on the 5200 Block of Linden Heights Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

A second firefighter, Lt. Dillon Rinaldo, died Wednesday at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He had been listed in critical but stable condition over the weekend, but his condition worsened.

Three other firefighters were treated and released.

A community vigil was held Monday evening for Pitts at Digital Harbor High School in Baltimore, his alma mater, the news station reported.

“Long live King Rodney,” a loved one said at the vigil. “God made sure he left a hero. He is a hero.”

“The passion he spoke about why he wanted to be a firefighter was because of his mom, and he said he wanted to be that person who shows up for somebody and he did,” a fellow firefighter said.

Pitts’ interment will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens after the funeral, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

This story has been updated to include Lt. Rinaldo’s death.