The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Stella the hawk is a survivor.

She’s blind in one eye from a car crash. She has a chest full of gunshot pellets from a close encounter in West Virginia.

And now, after a tree fell on her home at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center in Cockeysville, Stella is on the loose.

Baltimore bird lovers are on the lookout for Stella, who is wearing distinctive leather cuffs, in case it wasn’t already clear that she’s one tough bird.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We’re hoping she gets hungry and comes back,” said Bob Smith, director of the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks. “We’ve searched around the tree and we’re pretty sure she flew away.”

A falling tree damaged a portion of the Oregon Ridge Nature Center over the weekend, breaking open an enclosure where Stella the hawk was kept. (Courtesy of Oregon Ridge Nature Center.)

Pushed by stiff winds, the tree crashed into the nature center sometime late Saturday or early Sunday, ripping a hole in the roof of an auditorium used for birthday parties and educational programs, Smith said.

“We got somewhat lucky that the bulk of the tree missed the center by 2 feet,” he said. Although the nature center will require substantial work, the building was open Monday. Workers had cleared away the tree by afternoon and staff were making plans to repair the roof.

The tree just missed an enclosure in which owls are kept, but sliced open the pen that had been Stella’s home since she arrived at the nature center in the fall of 2021.

Smith said that it did not appear that Stella had been injured by the falling tree, but he was concerned that she would not be able to hunt.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stella was hit by a car within months of hatching and was taken to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in West Virginia. There veterinarians discovered that Stella’s tawny chest feathers hid several gunshot pellets, which restrict her movements. She is also blind in her right eye from the crash.

Due to these impairments, veterinarians deemed Stella “non-releasable” and brought her to Oregon Ridge where she lived a comfortable existence in the shade of the nature center. Visitors would admire Stella’s powerful curved beak, restless pale green eyes and sharp talons.

Park rangers would attach leather cords, known as jesses, to Stella’s anklets to keep her restrained during educational programs. The brown anklets differentiate Stella from wild red-tailed hawks.

Smith asked that if anyone spots Stella, they contact the nature center.

“We’re hoping she either learns to hunt quickly or she returns,” he said.