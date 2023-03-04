A tanker truck overturned and caught fire on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick Saturday sending flames and black smoke shooting into the sky.
It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt. Frederick firefighters and Maryland State Police were responding to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Authorities closed U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue in both directions and advised everyone to stay away.
#ALERT @MDSP on the scene of an overturned tanker that is on fire on US 15 in Frederick. US 15 closed between Rt 50 and 7th Street in both directions. Follow https://t.co/uWmHvsuJ9Q for updated road conditions. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/sBv9Gdoyl9— MD State Police (@MDSP) March 4, 2023
Firefighters are investigating the homes nearby for any signs of the fire spreading.
Cellphone videos posted to social media showed neighbors standing on their lawns and watching the column of roiling orange flames.
#frederick big fire on interstate 15 in Frederick MD pic.twitter.com/6p66pLJRhT— j (@jman87530075) March 4, 2023
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.