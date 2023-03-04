Tanker trucks explodes on US 15 in Frederick, flames shoot into the sky

Published on: March 04, 2023 1:26 PM EST|Updated on: March 04, 2023 1:49 PM EST

Black smoke rises over Frederick after a tanker truck overturned and caught fire on U.S. 15.
Black smoke rises over Frederick after a tanker truck overturned and caught fire on U.S. 15. (Kevin Mull)
A tanker truck overturned and caught fire on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick Saturday sending flames and black smoke shooting into the sky.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt. Frederick firefighters and Maryland State Police were responding to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Authorities closed U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue in both directions and advised everyone to stay away.

Firefighters are investigating the homes nearby for any signs of the fire spreading.

Cellphone videos posted to social media showed neighbors standing on their lawns and watching the column of roiling orange flames.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

