Baltimore’s historic Washington Monument in Mount Vernon Square was lit up for the holidays Thursday, kicking off the holiday season. Since 1971, Baltimore City has illuminated the monument during the first Thursday in December.
Food trucks provided refreshments as holiday-themed performances went on the main stage, ending with the Morgan State University Choir shortly before the final light show was set to begin.
As the celebrations went on, Pro-Palestinian protesters were also set up in the square to hold a candlelight vigil for the Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza during the past two months in the war between Israel and Hamas. A scroll with names of the dead was surrounded by candles as organizers read them out loud from a speakerphone.
And at 8 p.m. the celebration hit its grand finale as fireworks lit up the night sky around the monument.
Ulysses Muñoz is a photojournalist at the Baltimore Banner, sharing Charm City's stories through his camera. He previously spent 7 years as a visual storyteller, first at The Capital Gazette and later at the Baltimore Sun. Born and raised in Columbia, MD, he's a graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.