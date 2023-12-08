Baltimore’s historic Washington Monument in Mount Vernon Square was lit up for the holidays Thursday, kicking off the holiday season. Since 1971, Baltimore City has illuminated the monument during the first Thursday in December.

Food trucks provided refreshments as holiday-themed performances went on the main stage, ending with the Morgan State University Choir shortly before the final light show was set to begin.

Smith, a lit balloon vendor, makes a sale during the 52nd Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Morgan State University Choir sings during the 52nd Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

As the celebrations went on, Pro-Palestinian protesters were also set up in the square to hold a candlelight vigil for the Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza during the past two months in the war between Israel and Hamas. A scroll with names of the dead was surrounded by candles as organizers read them out loud from a speakerphone.

A list of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza is laid on the ground during a candlelight vigil and protest during the 52nd Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Ahlam Khamis bows her head to grieve the killing in Palestine during the 52nd Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

And at 8 p.m. the celebration hit its grand finale as fireworks lit up the night sky around the monument.

Fireworks light up the sky around the Washington Monument during the 52nd Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)