It’s been three months since I started as editor in chief and six weeks since I became an official Baltimorean. Every day I’m meeting someone new and learning more about my city. So far, I’ve been struck by the creative spirit here and the passion and loyalty that Baltimore inspires.

Meanwhile, it feels like time in startup-land passes at lightning speed. There are so many things to think about, both big and small. On education writer Liz Bowie’s second day, she asked me where to find reporter notebooks. I realized that we hadn’t ordered any – a problem we quickly remedied!

We’re busy hiring reporters and editors and making plans for our official launch later this spring. Here are a few of the things we’re planning:

Core coverage

We’ll hit the issues that matter most to your lives, including criminal and social justice, education, neighborhoods, City Hall and state politics. We also plan coverage of food, arts and culture. We want to get those right with deeply-reported stories that include context and smart analysis. Other topics of coverage will follow, including sports in time for the Ravens season. We’ll plan a fairly rapid expansion beyond Baltimore City and County into neighboring counties. We’ll do it all through the lens of strengthening, uniting and inspiring the community, which is a key part of our mission.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Creatives in Residence

Last week, we announced a “Creatives in Residence” program, something I’m particularly excited about. It’s an exceptional group of local writers and artists who will contribute columns, first-person essays, poetry, illustrations and other commentary. Special shout-out to D. Watkins for the inspiration and for working with me and Kondwani Fidel to put together the first class of creatives.

Better Baltimore

We’ll be launching a new beat anchored by reporter Hallie Miller that helps readers navigate challenges in the city and surrounding communities. Is something not working? We’ll dive in to explain why – and report on possible solutions. There’s a journalism adage that news is what happens to your editor, so there may be a 10-part investigative series coming on why the red lights aren’t synced and why everyone double parks wherever they feel like it. (Half kidding!) What are you curious about? Email hallie.miller@thebaltimorebanner.com.

Take me on a tour

As a new resident, I’ve asked people to drive me around town – or to introduce me to a Baltimore experience. Our new photographer Shan Wallace has promised to take me on a tour of public transit; Sandy Banisky, a professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, is giving me the same tour she gives her students. Make me an offer!

Our city

Part of our mission at The Banner is to be an indispensable resource. That means helping you navigate, discover and explore the region. With that in mind, everyone on staff is putting together a list – something that tells our readers about who we are while also providing useful information. Our managing editor Andrea K. McDaniels is compiling her favorite Black historic landmarks; reporter Tim Prudente, who bought a neglected rowhouse during the pandemic, will write about his experience and what he learned in the process.

Story ideas

Have questions or ideas? Email me at kimi@thebaltimorebanner.com. I’ll also be hosting a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session at 11 a.m. today. Pop in to say hi.

