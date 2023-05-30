One of the region’s major medical centers will get new leadership this summer when Amy Shlossman takes over as president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital in North Baltimore.

Sinai is the flagship medical center for LifeBridge Health, one of Maryland’s largest health care systems. It’s also home to a children’s hospital and one of the region’s major trauma centers.

Shlossman, who will also oversee Grace Medical Center in Baltimore, will come from Banner Health, a Phoenix-based health care system with 30 hospitals and ambulatory care centers in six states. She served most recently as chief operating officer at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, the flagship academic medical center, according to a news release Tuesday.

Amy Shlossman will become the next president of Sinai Hospital in North Baltimore. (LifeBridge Health)

“Amy Shlossman is a dynamic healthcare leader whose unique background and operational expertise, as well as her collaborative and team-oriented approach, position her as the ideal person to lead our teams at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center,” said Leslie Simmons, executive vice president and chief operating officer of LifeBridge Health, in a statement.

Simmons has served as interim president of Sinai and Grace for the last six months, since Daniel Blum left the position to serve as chief executive officer at New York-based ENT and Allergy Associates, a major ear, nose and throat and allergy practice.

Blum had served at the helm of the Baltimore hospitals for about two and a half years, which covered much of the coronavirus pandemic that put unprecedented strain on health care providers, as well as expansion of Sinai’s emergency department and opening of the Jill Fox Center for Hope to combat violence.

Grace Medical Center, renamed from Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital when LifeBridge acquired it in 2019, also began renovations during Blum’s tenure.

Officials at LifeBridge cited Shlossman’s similar work overseeing pandemic preparedness while at Banner, including at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, where she was chief operating officer.

Prior to entering health care, Shlossman worked in the office of former Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano and in the federal government as chief of staff in both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Office of Management and Budget in the White House.

In the private sector, she was executive officer of the Red Cross of Oregon and Southwest Washington. She was also executive director and advisor to the president at the University of California San Francisco Health.

“I am looking forward to working with the outstanding teams at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center and building on their amazing foundation of providing high-quality, compassionate care to patients and families,” Shlossman said in a statement. “Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center have an incredible legacy of service and strong vision for improving the health of the people and communities they serve. I am excited to join such a dynamic organization that offers access and patient-centered care to so many in Maryland.”

Shlossman earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of California, San Francisco.