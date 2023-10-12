70°
Nonprofit. Local news.
Politics and power
Local government
State government
Voter guide
Open in a new window
Education
K-12 schools
Higher education
Community issues
Criminal justice
Housing
Real estate
Economy
Health
Climate and environment
Religion
Culture
Food and drink
Arts
Music
Travel
Film and TV
Astrology
Sports
Ravens
Orioles
The Adam Jones Podcast
College sports
High school sports
Opinion
Columns
Community voices
Creatives in Residence
Places
Baltimore City
West Baltimore neighborhoods
East Baltimore neighborhoods
Baltimore County
Howard County
Anne Arundel County
Regional
Maryland
Collections and Guides
Baltimore Curated
Better Baltimore
Newsletters
Gift Guide
Sponsored Content
Newsletters
Orioles postseason
Food and drink
Sign Up for Alerts
Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Browser alerts (Web)
Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox
Critical information alerts (SMS)
Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply)
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.
By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alerts
Enter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.
By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alerts
A confirmation text has been sent.
Ok
Health
Sports
Podcast
Real estate
Donate
Subscribe to The Banner
Get 6 months for $1
Health
Sharfstein set to take over Maryland board overseeing hospital rates
Scott Maucione
Published 10/12/2023 3:53 p.m. EDT
+ Share this article
Share this article via...
+ Share this article
Share this article via...
Former Maryland Health Secretary Joshua M. Sharfstein has been named chair of the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission by Gov. Wes Moore. (Johns Hopkins University)
How's it going?
Give us feedback
More from The Banner
Baltimore County man who advertised fake dinner with Donald Trump gets probation for tax evasion
What we know, and what we don’t, about the state of Baltimore-area drinking water
Developer says Harborplace should anchor pedestrian-friendly Downtown for locals and tourists
Turf wars: Ravens players prefer real grass but will settle for artificial surface in London
Share this article via...