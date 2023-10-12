Sharfstein set to take over Maryland board overseeing hospital rates

Scott Maucione

Published 10/12/2023 3:53 p.m. EDT

Former Maryland Health Secretary Joshua M. Sharfstein has been named chair of the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission by Gov. Wes Moore.
