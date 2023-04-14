Abortion pill will remain available in Maryland despite court challenge, attorney general says

The latest court action in a battle over mifepristone, a drug used for medication abortions, preserves access to the treatment for Marylanders, Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement late Thursday.

“I know developments have been unfolding quickly and have been the source of concern and confusion,” said Brown. “What Marylanders need to know is that abortion medication remains available here in our State. I am fighting to preserve and protect your rights to that access, and I will continue to do so. There is too much at stake.”

The attorney general’s stance comes after a Washington judge issued a clarifying order Thursday that Maryland, along with 17 other states, is protected from a conflicting court decision in Texas that seeks to suspend mifepristone’s FDA approval.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas on Wednesday stayed the decision but allowed some aspects of the ruling to take effect, such as shortening the approved gestational age at which mifepristone can be used to end a pregnancy from 10 weeks to seven weeks and prohibiting it from being sent to patients by mail.

Meanwhile, another U.S. District judge in Eastern Washington ruled on a lawsuit filed in February by more than a dozen state attorneys general — including Anthony Brown of Maryland — seeking to expand access to mifepristone. That judge ordered the FDA to maintain current rules governing access to the medication while the case plays out.

Legal questions swirled over which of the conflicting decisions would prevail. Brown’s statement Thursday sought to reassure Marylanders they could continue to access the embattled drug.

The clarifying order issued by the Washington judge, Thomas Rice, at the request of the Department of Justice puts his initial ruling on more solid legal ground, when taken in combination with the 5th Circuit judgement restoring access — however restricted — to mifepristone, said Kathleen Hoke, director of the Legal Resource Center for Public Health Policy at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

These two developments change the legal picture, Hoke said, and together form a “good argument” in support of keeping access to mifepristone in Maryland and other plaintiff states as it was prior to the Texas judge’s ruling.

Hoke said “only the Supreme Court can answer” for sure whether the Washington judgement will prevail over others. In the wake of the 5th Circuit decision to allow only restricted access to mifepristone, the DOJ has asked the Supreme Court to intervene and issue a full injunction of the Texas judge’s ruling so that previous rules governing access to the drug will be reinstated nationwide.

Regardless of whether it issues a stay, the Supreme Court — after overturning the federal right to an abortion less than one year ago — will likely have the final word on whether FDA approval of mifepristone is indeed invalidated and the drug becomes unavailable nationwide.