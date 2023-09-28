Low levels of the parasite Cryptosporidium were discovered in the Druid Lake reservoir, one of two open-air reservoirs that feed into the water supply for parts of Baltimore city and county, and Howard County, the city Department of Public Works informed the public Thursday.

Cryptosporidium is known to cause gastrointestinal problems, especially among those with compromised immune systems, as well as the elderly and children, according to a release from the department. Those with weakened immune systems and “other sensitive populations” are advised to drink bottled water, boil water for one minute before using, or filter tap water.

According to Baltimore City’s advisory, people with compromised immune systems include those with HIV/AIDS, inherited diseases that affect the immune system, cancer and organ transplant patients who are taking certain immunosuppressive drugs.

The drinking water is said to be safe for the “general population” and the department said the detection of parasites is “not related, or in any way comparable to previous water-related issues.”

Cryptosporidium was found during a routine monthly test on September 19, and due to the week-long processing time of an outside lab, results were received by the city on September 26.

DPW tests monthly for both cryptosporidium and giardia, a parasite that can cause intenstinal illness, in the Druid Lake and Ashford reservoirs.

An interactive map shows impacted areas, which extend from the city through central and northern Baltimore County, including Towson, Parkville, Timonium and Cockeysville, where potable water is supplied by Baltimore City. Portions of southwestern Baltimore County and Elkridge in Howard County are also affected.

