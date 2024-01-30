A fox spotted near Taneytown in Carroll County has tested positive for the rabies virus, the Carroll County Health Department said Tuesday.

The fox was found dead on January 26, near Starboard Court, in the Windy Hills Development off of Trevanion Road, but health officials are concerned that people or pets in the area have been exposed to the virus.

“Rabies exposure occurs through bites and scratches or saliva from the infected animal getting into the eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound of a person or another animal,” Joe Mancusso, Rabies Program Manager at the health department said.

In Maryland, the virus is usually seen in, cats, skunks, foxes, groundhogs, and bats - but it can spread to other animals including dogs, ferrets, and farm animals.

Anyone who may have been exposed or whose pet may have been exposed to bites, scratches, or saliva from this fox can call the Health Department at 410-876-1884 for a risk assessment.