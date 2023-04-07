The Baltimore Banner reveals list of inaugural Emerging Leaders honorees

The Baltimore Banner selected 12 community leaders to be recognized at its inaugural Emerging Leaders event in May.
The event is designed to shine a light on the next generation of community leaders under the age of 40, who are making an impact. The honorees were determined to be rising leaders driving change in Baltimore and throughout Maryland and have shown a personal commitment to serve the community.
Members of the community submitted nominations for the honor. A selection committee made up of members from The Baltimore Banner along with a small group of leaders in the community vetted the nominations and selected the final list of honorees.
Here are the honorees:
Van Brooks, Founder, Safe Alternative Foundation for Education, Inc
Erika Chavarria, Founder and Executive Director, Columbia Community Care
Kimberly Coleman, President, B More Global
Ashley Day-Gibbs, Founder, Women Leading Baltimore
Peter DeCandia, Founder and CEO, Teacher Props
Marissa Jachman, Director, Erin Levitas Foundation
Matthew Johnson, Police Lieutenant, University of Maryland, Baltimore and Community Outreach Commander / Technical Services Commander
Tonee Lawson, Founder and Executive Director, Be.Org
Laura Starsoneck, Assistant Director at the Center for Women & Children, Helping Up Mission
Chaye Chevone Suber, Transplant Coordinator at UMMC in Baltimore
Tricia Swanson, External Affairs Manager, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Brittany Young, Founder and CEO, B360