Crews worked through the day to remove the first section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Patapsco River in hopes of clearing channels to resume traffic at one of the nation’s busiest ports.

State and federal officials on Saturday declined to provide a timeline fir when the channels might reopen, though, emphasizing the complicated nature of the work and the need to do it in a way that protects everyone’s safety.

“I cannot stress enough how important today and the first movement of this bridge and of the wreckage is. This is going to be a remarkably complicated process,” Gov. Wes Moore said at a press conference along the Patapsco River, with the fallen bridge in the background. “We know that today is a remarkably important moment, but one that is going to take further evaluation as to what type of impact it’s going to have on the remainder of the mission.”

Once crews remove the piece, officials said, it would head to Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, and then hauled away. Though the Unified Command handling the response has a 1,000-foot crane at its disposal, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said the crews are using a smaller, 160-foot crane, to remove the first piece of wreckage.

The cleanup is a massive undertaking that includes 377 personnel from nearly a dozen federal and state agencies, several floating cranes, 10 tugboats, nine barges, eight salvage vessels and five Coast Guard boats. It has been an all-hands-on-deck, 24-hour-a-day effort since early Tuesday morning, when the 984-foot cargo ship Dali crashed into the Key Bridge, sending eight men into the water and immobilizing one of the nation’s largest maritime throughways.

Emergency responders were able to rescue two of them quickly, and they recovered two bodies days later. Rescuers cannot search for the four other men at present because of the debris in the water and the poor visibility, officials said.

Moore also announced that the Small Business Administration accepted his request to approve a disaster declaration, and that businesses harmed by the disaster can apply for up to $2 million in low interest-loans. That’s in addition to the $60 million that President Joe Biden’s administration has approved in immediate aid, as we’ll as his promise that the government will pay the full cost to rebuild the bridge.

Those who want to apply should submit their requests to online@lending.sba.gov. More than 8,000 workers have jobs affected by the Key Bridge collapse, Moore said. That includes shipping, trucking, maritime , and fuel industries spanning the communities in northern Anne Arundel County, Eastern baltimore County, and Baltimore City.

Moore also stressed the area above the bridge was a no-drone zone.

“This is not a game and please do not test my seriousness on this,” he said. “The instructions are simple and they must be followed: All drones are to stay away from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Period and full stop.”

Ship traffic at the Port of Baltimore remains suspended, but the Maryland Port Administration said trucks were still being processed at marine terminals.

The loss of a bridge that carried 30,000 vehicles a day and the port disruption will affect not only thousands of dockworkers and commuters, but also U.S. consumers, who are likely to feel the impact of shipping delays. The port handles more new cars and farm equipment than any other U.S. facility.