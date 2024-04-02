The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore Police began a new traffic enforcement Friday initiative that will run through mid-August as part of an effort to reduce accidents and fatalities across the city.

The initiative is focused on areas where the department has seen the highest concentration of accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities over the last three years, according to a news release.

Reprioritization on traffic stops for police officers comes after Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Mayor Brandon Scott made remarks of discontent in mid-March about motorists violating traffic laws. Scott also attributed the renewed effort to the decrease in homicides in Baltimore.

In an updated statement, Worley’s concern remained the same: “I am very concerned by the increase in motorists violating traffic laws and parking illegally, serious vehicle crashes and road rage incidents. These actions jeopardize public safety for everyone who uses the roadways.”

“If you are going to drive on city streets, you need to obey the rules of the road,” Worley added.

Officers will issue citations at the following locations to drivers who commit traffic violations in two to three locations in each of Baltimore’s nine police districts, now through Aug. 16. Sobriety checkpoints will also be carried out with the assistance of partner agencies, according to a news release.

In the Central district, 400 Ensor at Orleans Street, 200 Light Street, 100 E. Lombard Street; in the Southeast district, 3100 E. Biddle Street, 200 N. Patterson Park, 5700 Pulaski Highway; for the Eastern district, 3500 Belair Road, 1200 E. North Ave, 1900 Belair Road; in the Northeast district, 3400 Alameda and 5800 Belair Road, will be targeted; in the Northern district 3500 Reisterstown Road and 300 E. Coldspring Lane will be monitored; in the Northwest, the 5100-5200 blocks of Reisterstown Road, 3500 Hillsdale Road and 3100 W. North Ave, are on the list.

In the Western district, 2000 W. Franklin, 500 through 600 blocks of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and the “unit” of S. Monroe Street; in the Southwestern district; the 1800 block W. Pratt Street, 3400 W. Caton Ave. 400 S. Monroe Street; and in the Southern district, 1100 S. Monroe Street, 3900 Curtis Ave. and 600 W. Patapsco Ave.

A Baltimore Banner analysis found fatal pedestrian accidents rose 9% in Maryland, but dropped slightly in Baltimore in 2023. Data showed the city’s slight decline, “from 150.62 per 100,000 residents to 150.28, remains well below pre-pandemic levels,” The Banner previously reported.

In addition to citations and sobriety checkpoints, BPD said it will take a “holistic approach” to reduce traffic violations through district and city-wide unit deployments. Neighborhood Coordination Officers will also assess environmental issues leading to traffic crashes and fatalities and “will partner with city agencies to improve safety at the relevant locations,” the department added.

When asked about concerns on over policing, BPD reiterated the “the department will focus on areas where the highest concentration of accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities.” Specifics on assurance was not provided amid looming concerns over safety and the agency’s history arise.