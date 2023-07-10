Subway remains closed following fire last week

Published 7/10/2023 11:56 a.m. EDT, Updated 7/10/2023 12:03 p.m. EDT

Interior of Charles Center Station as a subway train arrives and a rider waits to board on 8/11/22.
Interior of Charles Center Station as a subway train arrives and a rider waits to board in August. The subway system remained closed on Monday following a fire last week, with buses replacing trains. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
The Metro SubwayLink remained closed Monday after crews tackled an electrical fire Friday in Owings Mills that prompted a systemwide shutdown, the Maryland Transit Administration said.

A bus bridge is in place to accommodate travelers, making all station stops. Customers are asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

The Maryland Transit Administration said it is conducting a thorough inspection of the electrical fire, and that it’s working to restore service as quickly and as safely as possible.

The subway was closed shortly after 5 a.m. Friday from Owings Mills Station to Johns Hopkins Station, the MTA said. Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the systemwide shutdown and fire around 7:30

Officials said the fire was an electrical fire that was put out by 9 a.m., but the system remained closed through the weekend.

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews assisted at the scene, officials said. It is unclear how long the shutdown will last.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the electrical fire.

Riders should use the transit app for the most up-to-date service information or visit mta.maryland.gov.

