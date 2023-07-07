Fire causes systemwide subway shutdown

The Maryland Transit Administration issued systemwide closures Friday morning for the Metro SubwayLink as crews tackle an electrical fire in Owings Mills, officials said.

The subway was closed shortly after 5 a.m. from Owings Mills Station to Johns Hopkins Station, the MTA said. Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the systemwide shutdown and fire around 7:30

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews are assisting at the scene, officials said, It is unclear how long the shutdown will last.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

