A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning closed the Bay Bridge’s westbound lanes as police sorted out what happened and if anyone was injured.

The wreck tied up traffic in Annapolis and Kent Island starting just before 9 a.m., the Maryland Department of Transportation and Anne Arundel County Police said on X, formerly Twitter.

The number of cars involved and whether there were any injuries was not immediately clear. Anne Arundel Police said traffic was backed up 1.5-miles approaching the Bay Bridge eastbound span.

Traffic on U.S.-50 Bay Bridge was routed onto the Eastbound Bridge with cars switching turns on the span while the Westbound Bridge remained closed, transportation officials said.

Sgt. Brady McCormick, the public information officer for the Maryland Transportation Authority Police for MDTA, confirmed the crash and lane closures. He couldn’t say how many cars were involved yet, only that it was multiple. But he did call the crash “serious.”

This story will be updated.