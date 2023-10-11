Access to BWI reopened as state and federal agencies investigate vehicle

Published 10/11/2023 3:49 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/11/2023 4:44 p.m. EDT

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 22: Passengers walk through a terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Passengers walk through a terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. The road leading to the terminal was closed Wednesday afternoon due to an "investigation" airport officials announced. (Alex Wong)

Maryland Transportation Authority police said they are reopening the roadway to the upper departures level at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport after shutting all access to the airport earlier Wednesday while investigating a vehicle on the lower level, officials said on social media.

Law enforcement shut down the roadway approaching the airport for about an hour before clearing the vehicle in question. Airport officials are instructing the public to utilize the upper level roadway, typically used for passenger dropoff, for both dropoff and pickup.

Passengers are currently not being allowed to exit the airport on the lower level.

Light rail was also interrupted as Maryland Transit Administration officials cut service to BWI while the investigation was ongoing. As of 4:24pm, trains are once again traveling to BWI.

The MTA also restricted service for the LocalLink 75 bus route.

This story will be updated

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.