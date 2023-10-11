Access to BWI reopened as state and federal agencies investigate vehicle

Maryland Transportation Authority police said they are reopening the roadway to the upper departures level at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport after shutting all access to the airport earlier Wednesday while investigating a vehicle on the lower level, officials said on social media.

Law enforcement shut down the roadway approaching the airport for about an hour before clearing the vehicle in question. Airport officials are instructing the public to utilize the upper level roadway, typically used for passenger dropoff, for both dropoff and pickup.

Passengers are currently not being allowed to exit the airport on the lower level.

ALERT: Due to law enforcement investigation, the terminal roadway is temporarily shut down.



Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held.



Those in the terminal are advised to remain in place at this time.



More information to come. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 11, 2023

Light rail was also interrupted as Maryland Transit Administration officials cut service to BWI while the investigation was ongoing. As of 4:24pm, trains are once again traveling to BWI.

The MTA also restricted service for the LocalLink 75 bus route.

A law enforcement investigation has shut down the entrance of BWI causing a major back up on the terminal roadway @wjz pic.twitter.com/j8SPy68JRj — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) October 11, 2023

