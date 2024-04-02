New 3D images, released by the U.S. Navy Naval Sea System Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, show the mangled wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the bottom of the Patapsco River. The images were captured using an underwater sonar imaging tool known as CODA Octopus. It is the primary survey tool used by divers to view the bridge remains.

Visibility has been limited in the water due to mud and loose debris at the bottom of the river. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Twitter, divers have been working in darkness because “when lit their view is similar to driving through a heavy snowfall at night with high-beam headlights on.” Divers have had to be guided by verbal directions from operators in vessels on the surface using the real-time CODA imagery.

3D image of the Francis Scott Key remains at the bottom of the Patapsco River. (courtesy of USACE Baltimore)
The underwater sonar imaging tool has been used to guide divers due to low visibility in the water. (courtesy of USACE Baltimore)
Wreckage resting at the bottom of the river where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood. (courtesy of USACE Baltimore)

