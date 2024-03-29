The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cover “full cost” of clearing the channel

A 1,000-ton crane is set to arrive to the scene of the Key Bridge collapse by midnight and another crane is scheduled to arrive by Saturday as salvage operations continue, Sen. Chris Van Hollen said at a news conference Thursday evening.

He also said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking on the “full cost” of clearing the channel that shipping vessels use to get in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

“This is not just a Maryland issue, it’s a national and global question,” he said.

And though rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge will take a long time, Van Hollen said emergency relief funding from the Department of Transportation, like the $60 million that was approved earlier Thursday, would cover the “lion’s share” of the reconstruction costs.

Van Hollen, a Democrat, said he was working with fellow Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin to introduce legislation to get funding to cover the remaining reconstruction costs.

During the same press briefing, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore outlined four priorities that officials would be providing regular updates on in the wake of the Key Bridge collapse: Recovering the bodies of the missing workers; clearing the channel and opening the port to vessel traffic; taking care of affected workers; and rebuilding the bridge.

Moore announced a hotline has been set up to help workers affected by the bridge collapse navigate unemployment insurance. The phone number is: 667-930-5989.

