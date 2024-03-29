A 1,000-ton crane is set to arrive to the scene of the Key Bridge collapse by midnight and another crane is scheduled to arrive by Saturday as salvage operations continue, Sen. Chris Van Hollen said at a news conference Thursday evening.

He also said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking on the “full cost” of clearing the channel that shipping vessels use to get in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

“This is not just a Maryland issue, it’s a national and global question,” he said.

And though rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge will take a long time, Van Hollen said emergency relief funding from the Department of Transportation, like the $60 million that was approved earlier Thursday, would cover the “lion’s share” of the reconstruction costs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Van Hollen, a Democrat, said he was working with fellow Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin to introduce legislation to get funding to cover the remaining reconstruction costs.

During the same press briefing, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore outlined four priorities that officials would be providing regular updates on in the wake of the Key Bridge collapse: Recovering the bodies of the missing workers; clearing the channel and opening the port to vessel traffic; taking care of affected workers; and rebuilding the bridge.

Read More

A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024, sending several vehicles and people into the frigid water below.

Full coverage of the Key Bridge collapse

Moore announced a hotline has been set up to help workers affected by the bridge collapse navigate unemployment insurance. The phone number is: 667-930-5989.

This story will be updated.

More From The Banner

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Bill proposal could unravel Maryland’s benefits theft reimbursement program

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after being struck by a ship overnight.

‘The whole bridge just fell down.’ The final minutes before the Key Bridge collapsed

Photo collage shows Pikesville High School sign with pixellated audio waves in the background.

Baltimore County principal’s racist comments faked by AI, experts say

Angel Reese says Black women need to be paid more in new commercial