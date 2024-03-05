Maryland transportation officials this week fielded questions from state lawmakers about the $3.3 billion budget shortfall they face in funding their six-year plan.

Though officials avoided drastic cuts this year, they are hard at work identifying new revenue streams for transportation amid a trend of declining gas tax revenues.

Maryland’s highway and transit agencies account for more than half of the state Department of Transportation’s spending on both capital projects and operations. They are followed by the Washington Metropolitan Transit Agency, which operates the Metro subway and bus systems.

Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold and State Highway Administrator William Pines appeared at Monday’s hearing of a House of Delegates panel focused on transportation and the environment. A similar hearing was held in the state Senate last week.

Here are five big takeaways from the hearing:

1. Baltimore transit could still face future operations cuts

When Gov. Wes Moore shored up the Maryland Transit Administration’s fiscal year 2025 budget as part of a one-time $150 million infusion from the state’s general fund to the transportation trust fund in January, it staved off a number of potential service cuts. Regional commuter bus service can now maintain all but eight current routes, and MARC rail service avoided similar austerity.

But that’s just for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Transit advocates were quick to point out that the projected $3.3 billion shortfall over six years was backloaded, and that it was still north of $3 billion for the next five years.

Budget analyst Carrie Cook of the Department of Legislative services alluded to just that on Monday afternoon in her opening presentation. “MTA expects that absent significantly increased revenues, similar reductions in these items will have to be made in the out years,” Cook said.

Among the lingering questions: Will that mean more cuts to commuter bus service? As driver salaries make up the lion’s share of MTA’s operating budget, will it mean slower hiring for a department that has worked to limit bus cancellations by bringing its vacancy rate down?

2. The MTA isn’t spending all of the money it allocates for much-needed maintenance

“State of good repair” — the four buzzwords have taken up plenty of news real estate lately. Major, multiday shutdowns of both Baltimore’s subway and light rail lines last year brought to the forefront how well the state is keeping its transit assets in proper working order.

The state simply isn’t investing enough money in making sure all its buses, trains, tracks and systems have five-star ratings. Wiedefeld made clear in response to lawmaker questions that this isn’t unusual — Maryland isn’t alone in having to prioritize the most dire repairs.

But the numbers are substantial. The MTA’s 2022 Capital Needs Inventory estimated a nearly $2 billion backlog of rehab work, a hole that would require a little more than $500 million in annual spending for repair initiatives. Lawmakers mandated a minimum level of state-of-good-repair spending through the 2021 Transit Safety and Investment Act, but it does not reach that $500 million level, as noted by Del. Mark Edelson, a committee member.

To top it off, Arnold told the committee the MTA was spending just 60-70% of allocated money for such rehab work, citing increasing difficulties caused by pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. Arnold cited bus brake pads as an example: Years ago, a single supplier could stock the MTA with brake pads, no sweat. Now, they have to seek out multiple suppliers to get the same number of pads, meaning more time and energy spent on an arduous procurement process.

Arnold projects that the backlog will grow, and that the annual ideal spending figure to fix everything will be close to $600 million by next year.

“There is intense competition, if not conflict, between improving and expanding the system and doing what is necessary to keep things running both functionally and safely,” said Jon Laria, chair of the new Baltimore Regional Transit Commission, during the public comments period. Laria’s group is exploring the possibility of more local control for Baltimore transit, among other things. “There’s just not enough money to do both responsibly,” he said.

It’s not all bad news, though, as a roadmap for revamping the MTA fleet has been drawn. The federal government recently announced a $213 million grant to replace the light rail fleet in the coming years, and the first seven zero-emission buses are now in service. The first of 78 new heavy rail cars to replace 40-year-old Metro SubwayLink cars arrived last year.

3. The holdup on the Purple Line could haunt the coming Red Line

Another day, another Purple Line delay.

Last week, the MTA announced the latest setback for the future 16-mile light rail line spanning Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The project should boost connectivity in Washington metro area and relieve congestion on the dreaded Capital Beltway. After ground was broken in 2017, construction has been repeatedly delayed since one of the contractors pulled out; the MTA took over management of tricky utility relocation work in 2020.

Officials pushed the target opening of the line from spring 2027 to the following winter, and are projecting up to $425 million in additional costs from what they previously anticipated. If construction, which is now 65% done, remains on the new schedule, it will open to the public 18 years after light rail was selected as its mode of choice, and 14 years after its funding structure was set as a public-private partnership (P3).

Jared Solomon, a Montgomery County Democrat, asked if this was the last setback his constituents could expect. Wiedefeld was hesitant to answer, meaning another delay is possible.

But for the Baltimore delegation on the committee, the elephant in the room was the color red, not purple.

“The agency should discuss how the additional delay and contract modification may impact other projects and priorities, particularly given the current strain on the [Transportation Trust Fund] and anticipated reductions in operating capital budgets,” said budget analyst Cook.

The Red Line, whether a bus or a train, will need federal help to get done. Del. Malcolm Ruff asked Arnold and Wiedefeld if Baltimore’s record on state of good repair could make it less competitive for big federal grants. The transportation secretary conceded that it was something his agency needed to take very seriously.

4. The state is piloting a potential future swap-out of the gas tax

Though better for the environment, increasingly fuel-efficient cars are worse for Maryland’s transportation pocketbook. The motor fuel tax accounts for roughly a quarter of the state transportation fund, which officials are scrambling to find new revenue streams for.

One new approach, a Mile-Based User Fee (MBUF) is currently in a pilot stage in the state. Washington, Utah and Oregon have already implemented such fees, which are meant to serve as a scaled tax based on how much any individual driver uses the roadways.

The motor fuel tax historically served this purpose but it won’t capture electric vehicles that cause wear and tear to roads just like their gas-guzzling brethren. As lawmakers also consider implementing additional registration fees for EVs, the potential user fee could one day be the new gas tax.

Mileage for participating drivers is tracked in one of four ways, including GPS-enabled devices and car odometer readings. Baltimore County Del. Nino Mangione expressed concern over data privacy and how much of a cost burden a mile-based user fee could become for the average Marylander.

Wiedefeld said the pilot program is just a simulation and not actually charging participants, and that it will give his agency a better sense of drivers’ interstate travel patterns. The state should have the results of the pilot in May, he said.

5. Legislative analysts float reduction in highway user revenues for local jurisdictions

MDOT distributes a portion of revenues from the gas tax, car registration and other fees to localities to help them maintain their local roads and bridges. Currently, the agency pockets just under 85%, with the remainder getting doled out to local jurisdictions.

Baltimore City stands alone in that it’s the only jurisdiction in which the state doesn’t directly fund any maintenance work on its roads. As such, the state lets the city keep a higher percentage of so-called Highway User Revenues.

The Department of Legislative Services doesn’t think that’s such a good idea. Citing the department’s fiscal troubles, analyst Steve McCulloch recommended that state policy revert back to pre-2020 levels, when all jurisdictions kept just 9.6% of such revenues. Though good for the state’s larger budget outlook, such a move would have an outsized inpact on Baltimore, where legislators fought hard to win the extra dollars.