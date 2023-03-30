Check out new renderings of the Penn Station expansion project

Amtrak released new renderings of a renovated Penn Station on Thursday, showing modern office spaces on upper floors of the historic building and multiple views of a planned expansion.

Nine design images are now publicly available on Amtrak’s website. In January, three renderings of the expansion were released after the city’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory panel reviewed the station’s design.

Rendering of historic Penn Station station and planned expansion. (Courtesy of Gensler)

The images show multiple views of a 47,109-square-foot expansion, which will be built over the tracks and to the north of the historic station and then fully integrated with the existing structure. All station operations, including ticketing and baggage, will relocate to the new building, according to Beatty Development Group.

The renderings also include exterior views of the historic station, which will be returned to a “much-need state of good repair,” according to the project’s website.

Plans call for adding restaurants and retail to the concourse level and modern office spaces on the upper levels of the historic station.

Amtrak contracted Penn Station Partners, which consists of Beatty Development and Cross Street Partners, as master developers for the renovation before construction began in February 2022.

Rendering of third-floor office space inside of historic Penn Station. (Courtesy of Gensler)

The passenger railroad company initially committed as much as $90 million to renovate Penn Station in April 2019. The project also received $4 million in state funding from former Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly. A federal infrastructure grant added another $6 million.

Restorative work has already begun on the exterior of the station. Other improvements and construction on the planned expansion will begin next fall, according to the project’s website. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Baltimore Banner reporter Penelope Blackwell contributed to this story.