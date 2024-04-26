The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Recreational mariners will once again be allowed passage through the Key Bridge safety zone late Sunday by using the temporary channel off Sollers Point, located on the northeast side of the channel off Dundalk.

Outbound vessels may transit the temporary channel between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Inbound vessels wishing to enter the harbor may pass between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Boaters can expect a minimum depth of 11 feet in the Sollers Point channel, which was temporarily created in the early days after the Key Bridge collapsed.

This is the third transit the Coast Guard has provided recreational boaters in recent weeks. Officials warned the openings could be canceled at any time for safety reasons.

While no other transits are currently scheduled, the Coast Guard intends to allow more as conditions permit. All mariners planning to cross in either direction are required to monitor VHF channels 16 and 81A while in the safety zone.