The wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is becoming a public spectacle, as those seeking to catch a glimpse of it flock to the waterfront.

In some cases, it’s become a nuisance, or even dangerous. There have been reports of drone cameras illegally flying to the restricted airspace, and spectators who’ve pulled onto the shoulders of busy trucking routes in Sparrows Point.

The Key Bridge Response Unified Command — a response led by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority and Maryland State Police — is maintaining a 2,000-yard maritime Safety Zone around the wreckage that is closed to the public, as demolition crews begin to clear debris.

“The Safety Zone is enforced for the protection of personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from the potential hazards associated with salvage work,” Petty Officer Mikaela McGee, a Coast Guard spokesperson, said in a statement.

Here are some safe vantage points to watch the recovery work at a distance, along with areas — and activities — to avoid.

Safe vantage points

Spectators crowd Fort McHenry to view both Cherry Blossoms and the collapse of the Key Bridge on March 30, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Fort McHenry, a historical bastion fort operated by the National Park Service, remains open in South Baltimore. Visitors 16 and older must pay an entrance fee to access the historic site, but the waterside trail around its perimeter is free and open to the public.

On a clear day, the wreckage is also visible from the waterside streets of the Baltimore Peninsula development and Ferry Bar Park in Port Covington.

Spots to avoid

Coastal roads in Sparrows Point, home to the Tradepoint Atlantic port terminal and distribution centers for Amazon, Under Amour, Home Depot and other companies, still have a heavy police presence. Drivers and spectators on Bethlehem Boulevard and Shipyard Road may be directed by authorities to move along.

Police block Fort Armistead Road toward the Key Bridge on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Fort Armistead Park is the closest public area to the west side of the wreckage, but it’s now indefinitely closed.

Fort Smallwood Park in Anne Arundel County also provides a view of the site, but the park is currently closed to the public due to construction. It is slated to reopen later this spring.

No drones allowed

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a temporary flight restriction on Tuesday after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Law enforcement reported that it is actively monitoring for drones and has zero tolerance for incursions.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a statement that his office will investigate and prosecute anyone who violates that prohibition.

”The FBI’s message is simple: all drones are to stay away from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse,” said William DelBagno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, in a statement. “You will be charged federally if you fly a drone in a restricted area. It is harmful to the recovery operations, and it is illegal.”

Authorities have followed through on that kind of threat before. A Pennsylvania man recently ended up with a year of probation for illegally flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during a Baltimore Ravens game.