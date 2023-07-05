Teen killed, six injured in mass shooting at Salisbury block party

A 14-year-old boy is dead and six others injured after a mass shooting at a block party overnight in Salisbury, authorities said.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the event on Chippewa Boulevard near Kiowa Avenue, where they found seven shot, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager was transported to a hospital, where he died. The remaining victims’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Officials could not confirm any arrests and said the investigation was active and ongoing Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Around the same time west of Salisbury in Washington, D.C., nine people were wounded in a drive-by shooting, including a 9-year-old.

This story will be updated.