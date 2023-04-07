High hopes for newly renovated CFG Bank Arena

Remesch, the general manager for the arena, has worked there for 35 of its 61 years. He’s seen it all. He remembers in 1995 — the last time the venue hosted an early round of the NCAA men’s tournament — when he warned Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, Oklahoma State’s 7-foot center, that if he broke another backboard, the games in Baltimore would have to cease because the arena had run out of replacements. He was there for the slew of professional wrestling events throughout the 1990s and 2000s. He also remembers when Barack Obama, then a candidate for president, came to the arena for a rally in 2008.