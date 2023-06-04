From ghost town to supply chain linchpin, changing times at Sparrows Point

A decade ago, Sparrows Point in Eastern Baltimore County was saddled with a shuttered steel mill. 30,000 jobs had been lost and both the land and water were contaminated.

But since 2014, The Point has been undergoing a dramatic redevelopment. Thousands of jobs have returned to Sparrows Point, and both the wind and the sea factor into the developer’s future plans.

A driving tour of the 3,300-acre site now known as Tradepoint Atlantic includes huge buildings like Amazon’s and FedEx’s distribution centers.

The biggest of them all is the 1.9 million-square-foot global distribution center for McCormick & Company.

“This is probably one of the largest buildings under roof in the state of Maryland,” said Aaron Tomarchio, Tradepoint’s executive vice president of corporate affairs. “End to end, you’re looking at about a half a mile.”

