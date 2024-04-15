The Baltimore Banner is pleased to partner with the nonprofit organizer Baltimore Homecoming to solicit public nominations for the 2024 class of Homecoming Heroes.
Nominations are open from April 15-May 15, 2024.
The awards, presented by sponsor T. Rowe Price, will recognize five Baltimore community nonprofit leaders and activists who have dedicated themselves to improving the city, granting each $5,000 to help further their work, along with opportunities to connect with city movers and shakers at events throughout the region — and to potentially spark new partnerships, investments and collaborations.