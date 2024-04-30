The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Johns Hopkins University is the latest college campus to face demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war, with more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters setting up an encampment Monday.

The crowd remained peaceful throughout the night, many sitting quietly on the grass while listening to student speakers. A police helicopter circled sporadically overhead.

Protesters took tents down in the early hours Tuesday, though a small group of protesters remained overnight in sleeping bags. The protest organizers vowed to return Tuesday.

Who are the protesters?

The Hopkins Justice Collective, a self-described group of university students, alumni and affiliates, said they organized the event, to “hold our University accountable for its financial and academic participation in the ongoing Palestinian genocide.”

“Students have always been a core part of of radical movements across the nation,” said Savannah, one of the students serving as a spokesperson for the collective, who declined to provide her last name, citing safety concerns. “We really feel like we’re just one grain of sand on the beach.”

Two people with the collective called the effort a collaboration between various student groups and community organizations. Between 100 and 200 protestors, most of whom appeared to be Hopkins students, gathered at various points in the evening.

Many protestors wore masks covering their faces as they called for Palestine to be free, shouting, “From the river to the sea.”

“We hereby establish the Johns Hopkins encampment for a free Palestine,” a student activist said early in the protest. A handcrafted banner was draped over the “Johns Hopkins” on a campus sign so that it read “The Free Palestine University.”

What do the protesters want?

Students on Monday chanted “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.”

The collective released a list of demands for Johns Hopkins, which they also printed out on papers sitting on a table in the front of the protest. The demands include calling for a boycott of partnerships with Tel Aviv University and the demilitarization of JHU’s Applied Physics Laboratory, which they say “has been a key contributor to weapons engineering and development through contracts with the defense industry.”

The group also wants financial divestment from companies like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Google that have contracts with the Israeli government, which their demands refer to as an “apartheid state.” The move is in keeping with several other campus protests around the country in which people have demanded their institutions cut financial ties with Israel.

More than 100 Hopkins faculty and staff members from across departments signed an open letter supporting “diverse student protests and demonstrations” at the university. The letter calls on university leadership “to continue to fulfill your responsibilities to defend peaceful protesters, uphold academic freedom, and reject any pressure to criminalize demonstrations.”

How has the school responded?

Roughly three hours after the protest began on Monday, Baltimore-based reporter Jaisal Noor posted a video to X that appeared to show Branville G. Bard Jr., the university’s vice president for public safety, addressing the crowd via a bullhorn. Though largely drowned out by students shouting “free, free Palestine,” Noor reported that the crowd was “told to disperse or face arrest or disciplinary action.”

J.B. Bird, a spokesperson for Johns Hopkins, confirmed that Bard told the students to disperse, but was unable to confirm whether Bard told the students about actions they might face if they didn’t comply. Protest organizers said there were no arrests overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

In an email sent early Tuesday, the university shared the following statement:

“At Hopkins, we have longstanding policies and guidelines to support demonstration and free expression. These guidelines were developed collaboratively with our students and reflect a mutual commitment to the flow of open, vibrant expression that is so essential to our academic community, and to preventing harassment, discrimination, or intimidation. Our priority today was to accommodate a protest while maintaining a safe environment for our community; the peaceful resolution of today’s events speaks to the value of these principles. After meeting for several hours, President Ron Daniels and Provost Ray Jayawardhana and student participants came to a mutual agreement that the encampment would disperse, and the peaceful protest would be allowed to continue from 10am-8pm. We look forward to continuing dialogue with our students.”

Daniels and Jayawardhana echoed many of these points in an update sent to the Hopkins community on Tuesday, saying conversations with organizers of the protest were “frank and constructive.”

Why are students protesting at colleges across the country?

Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have developed at colleges and universities across the U.S.

The demonstrations have roiled campuses, including the University of Southern California, where the “main stage” graduation ceremony has been canceled and Columbia University in New York City, where students are facing suspension if they don’t leave an encampment.

The number of arrests at colleges nationwide is approaching 1,000, according to the Associated Press.

The campus protests have largely been organized by student groups, according to the Associated Press, with most acting independently, though some organizers have said they’ve been inspired by students at other universities. The protesters have reportedly been calling for universities to cut ties with companies aiding Israel’s military efforts in Gaza.