Pro-Palestinian protesters on Monday set up an encampment at Johns Hopkins University, the latest college campus to face demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war that have canceled classes and commencements across the country.

More than 100 protesters gathered early Monday evening at “the beach” on campus for what was supposed to be a “study strike.”

“We hereby establish the Johns Hopkins encampment for a free Palestine,” a student activist said, before chanting “free, free Palestine.” A hand-crafted banner was draped over “Johns Hopkins” on a campus sign so that it read “The Free Palestine University.”

A press release issued by the Johns Hopkins Collective, the group that organized the event, said they “established the Palestine Solidarity Encampment to hold our University accountable for its financial and academic participation in the ongoing Palestinian genocide.”

“Students have always been a core part of of radical movements across the nation,” said Savannah, one of the students serving as a spokesperson for the collective, who declined to provide her last name, citing safety concerns. “We really feel like we’re just one grain of sand on the beach.”

A Hopkins spokesperson said the university did not immediately have a comment on the protest.

In an informational paper listing “participant agreements” handed out at the beginning of the demonstration, the Johns Hopkins Collective wrote that “Anti-Palestinian sentiment, Islamophobia, Anti-semitism, or any kind of hate and discrimination, will not be tolerated,” noting the “diverse leaders and participants at this encampment.” Students and others were instructed to wear face masks, “ignore opposition” and deescalate questionable behavior.

Students gather on the Johns Hopkins University campus. (Cody Boteler)

The collective also released a list of demands for Johns Hopkins, which include the university’s financial divestment from companies that have contracts with the Israeli government like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Google. The move is in keeping with several other campus protests that have demanded their institutions cut financial ties with Israel. The number of arrests at colleges nationwide is approaching 1,000, according to the Associated Press.

The demonstrations have roiled campuses, including the University of Southern California, where the “main stage” graduation ceremony has been canceled and Columbia University in New York City, where students are facing suspension if they don’t leave an encampment.

This story will be updated.