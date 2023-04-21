Rear Adm. Yvette Davids nominated to lead U.S. Naval Academy

Rear Adm. Yvette Davids has been nominated to be the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, and if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, could make history as the first woman to lead the service academy in Annapolis.

She is also nominated for appointment to the rank of vice admiral, the Naval Academy announced.

Davids, a native of San Antonio, Texas, graduated in 1989 from the Naval Academy, where she studied oceanography, according to an online Navy profile. She went on to get two graduate degrees and serve on various naval assignments.

She became the first Hispanic American woman to command a Navy warship after becoming commander of the USS Curts in 2007, ship records indicate. In 2008, she won the Mexican American Women’s National Association’s Las Primeras Award for the achievement. The award honors “Latinas who demonstrate important ‘firsts’ in their fields with a national impact,” according to the Friday news release.

She has also commanded the USS Bunker Hill and Carrier Strike Group 11, and has served as the senior military advisor to the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, as well as the chief of staff for the U.S. Southern Command, according to her profile.

She currently leads the Learning to Action Drive Team, her profile said.

If confirmed by the Senate, she would replace Vice Adm. Sean Buck who is expected to retire, according to U.S. Naval Institute News.