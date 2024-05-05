The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Peabody Conservatory graduates will hear addresses from music legend Stevie Wonder and trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland during the May 22 commencement ceremonies.

Johns Hopkins University announced this week that Copeland, the first ever African American principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre, will address undergraduates at the morning ceremony while Wonder, a 25-time Grammy Award winner, will speak at the afternoon ceremony for graduate students, according to a university news release.

The institute is bestowing its highest honor, the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America, to both artists. Johns Hopkins University also plans to present Wonder with an honorary doctorate at its May 23 commencement ceremony.

“Stevie Wonder and Misty Copeland have dedicated their lives to making art and to lifting up others through music and dance, inspiring audiences and setting powerful examples for generations of younger performers,” Peabody Dean Fred Bronstein said in a news release. “I cannot imagine two more fitting speakers to send our graduating student artists out into the world to make their own impact.”

Both ceremonies will take place in Miriam A. Friedberg Concert Hall on the Peabody Institute’s Baltimore campus and will be available to view via livestream.