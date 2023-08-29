Towson University to resubmit proposal for controversial doctoral program

Towson University intends to submit a reworked proposal for a doctoral program in business analytics even though advocates for historically Black colleges expressed concern that the initial plan would have duplicated one at Morgan State University.

In a letter to the Maryland Higher Education Commission last week, Towson University withdrew its initial proposal for the program, which critics claimed violated a 2021 settlement of discrimination claims brought by the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, against the state of Maryland.

The MHEC had previously approved Towson University’s plans, but Attorney General Anthony Brown on Aug. 17 determined that the commission didn’t have enough members present when it voted three days earlier to overturn a decision by the commission’s assistant secretary of academic affairs, Emily Dow, rejecting the program.

Towson University has defended its proposed doctoral program as distinct from Morgan State’s program in business administration, and a spokesman made clear that the university wasn’t backing down.

“TU fully intends to resubmit the program proposal at a later date, once there is greater clarity regarding the academic program review process, as we strongly believe that our program is not duplicative of MSU’s Business Administration Ph.D., and that offering the Business Analytics Ph.D. will benefit students and Maryland as a whole,” Sean Welsh, a vice president at Towson University, said in a prepared statement.

“The finding of this administrative error on MHEC’s part does not indicate that TU’s STEM-based Business Analytics Ph.D. program — capped at six students annually — is in any way duplicative of any other program, nor does it have any impact upon the merits for the program’s approval,” Welsh also wrote.

Advocates for Maryland’s HBCUs originally shared their concerns about the proposed Towson doctoral program in a four-page letter to Gov. Wes Moore, MHEC’s members and its interim secretary, and top legislative leaders.

The group said it was concerned that the state commission had approved a program at Towson that “duplicates a well-established, functionally identical business analytics administration program at Morgan State University,” according to spokeswoman Sharon Blake.

The groups also had said that because of Towson University’s close proximity to Morgan State University, and the similarities in the scope of the two programs, ultimately Morgan State could be harmed.

The advocacy group’s letter represented its first objection since a 2021 federal ruling that Maryland had to pay $577 million to its four historically Black colleges and universities, settling a 13-year lawsuit alleging that the state underfunded those schools while investing in predominantly white schools.

Neither Blake nor Morgan State University could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok