The University of Maryland has lifted a ban on fraternities and sororities at its College Park campus engaging in new member activities or holding social events involving alcohol, but said that restrictions remain in place for five chapters still under investigation amid concerns about hazing.

On Friday, Patricia Perillo, the vice president for student affairs, said in a letter to the campus community that “concerning hazing behaviors and harmful alcohol-related activities within the fraternity and sorority community” had prompted the two-week pause in Greek life.

“These behaviors and activities posed a potential threat to the safety and well-being of members of our community,” she wrote. “We recognize that temporarily pausing select activities has had an effect on our fraternity and sorority members, particularly new members. However, we chose a course of action that prioritized safety and prevention, with the aim of assessing the reports we had received and preventing a significant health and safety incident from occurring.”

The university hired InCompliance, a consulting firm, to help investigate allegations and interview students.

Since Monday, some current and new members of all 21 fraternities and 16 sororities were “invited to interview to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the allegation,” university officials wrote in a March 8 letter to the organizations.

The firm conducted more than 150 interviews, which concluded today.

“As a result of evidence suggesting involvement in hazing or other incidents that threatened the health and safety of our campus community, the University is continuing its investigation of five chapters through the Office of Student Conduct,” Perillo said in Friday’s letter.

The university did not identify the five chapters.

Earlier this week, four fraternities and three unidentified students asked a federal court to block UMD’s suspension of new member program activities, claiming that their First Amendment rights were being violated. A hearing was set for Monday on their request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

Wynn Smiley, spokesperson for the Fraternity Forward Coalition, a national organization supporting UMD’s fraternity chapters and students in the court proceedings, said prior to the campus’s late-afternoon announcement that he had never before seen a situation play out like at College Park.

“This is the first time that we’ve ever had students that we support [file] litigation against a host institution, and I think that just speaks to how egregious the university’s behavior has been throughout this,” Smiley said.

He said the chapters took legal action because the university launched an investigation without citing any specific allegations. Furthermore, he said, the blanket ban violated the students’ freedom of speech because of a cease-and-desist letter barring contact with potential new members. It also raised “issues of freedom of association because they’ve said chapters are not allowed to do certain things — and this is systemwide,” he added.

Throughout this week’s investigation, Smiley said, he heard alarming information from students about the third-party firm assisting in the interviews of students.

“Insult to injury,” he said, was “when they [the interviewers] started to ask for information off of cell phones of students that they were interviewing — text messages, calendars, that kind of thing — and threaten the students with being written up as non-compliant if they didn’t share the information on their cell phone with the investigator.”

The university did not respond Friday evening to questions about the interviews.

He said the coalition provided attorneys to students in Alpha Tau Omega who were asked to submit to an interview, but the attorneys could only listen in by phone.

After their interviews, Smiley said, some of the students reported back to the coalition that investigators had asked personal and pointed questions.

“We do know that the questions are very open-ended, some are very personal and are the kinds of questions that would put a student in a very difficult position,” he said. “For example, ‘have you ever seen anyone in your chapter house who was underage drinking alcohol?’”

“It just appears to us, based on the questions that our students are saying [they were] being asked, that this is a fishing expedition.”

Blanket bans on Greek life as a whole have been imposed in the past stemming from credible allegations, but Smiley said they don’t work because they punish the entire system and discourage students from reporting anything out of fear they will get Greek life as a whole in trouble.

“So most campuses do not do system-wide suspensions, and what makes this, the Maryland situation, so egregious, is that they are doing this without any specific allegations — that is new,” he said. “I’ve never seen the campus do that.”

Perillo, however, defended the university’s actions.

“For all fraternities and sororities, we remain cautious, watchful and deeply committed to safety and well-being,” she wrote to students, professors and others. “The assessment revealed areas of ongoing concern within IFC and PHA chapters that we believe necessitate a more comprehensive and deliberate review of fraternity and sorority life. We want to lift up the many positive aspects of our fraternities and sororities and lay the groundwork for this important part of campus life to flourish.”