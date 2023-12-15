A speed camera will soon be relocated to the school zone

After a Stoneleigh Elementary School student was hit by a vehicle this week, renewed calls for speed bumps and cameras to be added Regester Avenue to force drivers to slow down.

Officers responded to the intersection of Regester and Kenleigh Avenues where they found a 10-year-old boy who had been hit while crossing the street. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2014 Ford Fusion traveling westbound and was not speeding at the time of the crash, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene, and the police crash team continues to investigate.

Yet, ongoing community concerns has left an increased BCPD presence in the area and a speed camera will be relocated to that school zone next week.

One of the parents, Dylan Hayden, says members in his neighborhood’s Facebook group have complained about it for years. They’ve called for speed bumps and cameras to be added to force drivers to slow down.

A radar speed sign now sits on Regester, but parents say that it’s brand new. ”I don’t think the problem with how fast people go through neighborhood can be solved in our lifetime,” Matthew Bartholme, another Stoneleigh Elementary parent, said.

He added that if people don’t care about speed cameras, there’s not much else that will stop them from going fast. A speeding ticket is as common as getting a bill.

One parent who didn’t want to be identified said her son was at the scene when the accident happened. The student who was hit was his friend and a group of them walk home from school together every day.

”It was pretty dramatic and traumatic to get a call from my kid telling me what happened,” she said. “I rushed to the scene and tried to help as much as I could.”

On Friday afternoon, the mom was waiting for her son to be dismissed so she and her dog could join him on the walk back. This time, they’d be taking a different route. One with a traffic light that should make crossing the street feel safer.

Maria Jigoulova, another parent, said with the taxes they pay, their kids should be “safe on the street.” And the problem isn’t just with Regester, but also the intersecting Sherwood Road.

Drivers speed on that street as well and her neighbor, she said, has been writing letters to the county about it. The responses they’ve received so far has been unsatisfying, she said.

What Jigoulova and her neighbors want are more speed cameras. ”Why do we have to wait until something bad happens?” she asked.

Stoneleigh principal Heather Hollenbeck asked parents to take the opportunity to remind children about important pedestrian safety tips such as crossing at crosswalks and looking both ways before crossing a street or in front of a bus.

“I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority,” Hollenbeck wrote in a message to parents making them aware of the incident that occurred that occurred.