Howard County Public Schools abruptly cancels 5 bus routes Tuesday morning, delays persist

A text message to families of Howard County Public Schools’ students just before 8 am Tuesday listed five additional bus cancelations for the day.

The message also said that “families of students on those buses should make alternate arrangements.” The routes were canceled because drivers for the district’s new Silicon Valley-based bus contractor, Zūm, called out, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

A Zūm spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cancelations. The company has yet to answer several questions sent by The Baltimore Banner last week regarding staffing, hiring and a “significant logjam in the state certification process” that it said has hampered the onboarding of new drivers.

The morning note comes on the heels of a busy weekend for Howard County officials and Zūm employees who worked through the Labor Day holiday addressing kinks that stranded many students during the first days of school last week.

As of Sunday, 11 of the 20 bus routes canceled last week prior to the first day of school due to staffing shortages at Zūm were restored. The company reported on Saturday that it hired 30 new certified drivers and would work to get them route-ready over the weekend.

In a message posted over the weekend, Superintendent Michael Martirano warned families that his team anticipated continued bus delays this week. Martirano attributed the delays to “routing challenges,” as well as tighter scheduling that resulted from a decision to push start times for certain schools to later in the morning than in previous years.

As of 9:25 a.m. this morning, the school district reported that 41 buses were experiencing at least a 15 minute delay. At 11:50 a.m. the list was reduced to just two buses.

Some parents and school staff reported such delays and other problems to The Baltimore Banner on Tuesday morning. Amy Becker said that her middle school daughter’s bus skipped her stop this morning just like last week, and that a neighbor had to drive the kids to school. A staff member of Wild Lake Middle School said that many students arrived at school late this morning.

One parent, Curt Francisco, reported improvements in service. Francisco said that his child’s bus showed up a minute early this morning, and that a representative from Zūm reached out to speak with him directly over the weekend.

