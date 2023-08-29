20 Howard County school bus routes won’t have service this week

Howard County parents learned late Monday evening that the public school system’s new bus contractor will not be able to cover 20 routes for the remainder of the first week of classes, giving families little notice to make alternate arrangements.

Thirty-five schools are affected by the loss of service, according to an email from the Howard County Public School System.

The email, which arrived to inboxes at 11:01 p.m., said the system’s new bus contractor Zūm Transportation notified officials that it would not be able to cover the routes this week due to driver callouts. Zūm, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, just began a three-year contract to operate nearly half of the district’s school buses.

“While the contractor currently has drivers in the training pipeline and is working to address the vacancies, they are asking families who are served by the following routes to make alternative arrangements for your students to get to and from school for the remainder of the week,” the email states.

The email states all students who are absent or tardy due to issues with transportation will be considered excused absences.

The routes that Zum will not be able to cover for Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 are:

1020 - Mt Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St John’s Lane ES

1023 - Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St John’s Lane ES

1148 - Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES 1161 - Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES

1163 - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS

1165 - Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS

1168 - Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES

1191 - Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES

1078 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1090 - Reservoir HS, Hammond MS, Forest Ridge ES

1155 - Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1201 - Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES

1122 - Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS

1144 - Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES

1053 - Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES

1176 - Atholton HS, Talbot Springs ES, Waterloo ES

1089 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1070 - Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES

1173 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES, Swansfield ES

1154 - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES

The announcement comes on the heels of a chaotic first day in which some children were left stranded waiting for their bus to arrive.

Administrators said some families’ bus assignments on Monday did not match the number on the side of the bus. To address these discrepancies, buses on Tuesday should have signs in their windows with the correct numbers that align with those found in family files in HCPSS Connect.

School system leaders also said in the late-night email that they are asking bus drivers to report to their lots an hour earlier than originally expected.

Amy Becker, who has children at Clarksville Middle School and Swansfield Elementary School, said that her son’s bus route was one of the 20 in the late Monday night email, but because of the bus number shuffling, it still wasn’t clear whether her neighborhood could expect a school bus this morning or not. The bus came, but it skipped her son’s stop. She saw the bus make a wrong turn on a different street, and then it never came to pick up her son.

”I have no confidence that I can rely on the communication from HCPS and have it actually be accurate,” said Becker. “This is not acceptable. This is really a failure on the part of the school system.”

So she called the school transportation office yesterday to ask if her kids could expect a bus in the afternoon. She knows that they are probably inundated with calls, but was still disappointed not to get an official answer. “But the secretary told me not to rely on the bus,” she said.

Becker and her neighbors are worried about safety, too. A group of parents followed her middle school daughter’s bus yesterday to make sure it got to school OK — they saw it drive over a grassy median, which her daughter later confirmed for her. She’s worried about the training drivers have gotten and whether they were adequately prepared to run their assigned routes.

Outside Thunder Hill Elementary School on Tuesday morning, drivers made U-turns on the quiet suburban street to join the line of cars dropping off students. Two of the school’s routes were canceled this week.

”Good morning, thank you for your patience,” a staffer greeted parents before gently redirecting the cars that tried to make tricky left turns into the parking lot.

One father walked briskly back to his car after drop-off. His child’s bus route was dropped Tuesday morning, he said, but he didn’t have time to talk about the cancelation’s impact because he was “still on the clock” for work.

Thunder Hill parent Nikki English, who serves on the technology and communications committee for the school’s parent-teacher association, said she wasn’t sure whether the organization could do anything about the problems.

“It was really disturbing,” English said of the bus route cancelations and delays. “It’s definitely going to be a struggle.”

For at least 15 minutes after the school’s official start time, vehicles including a white minivan with a Zūm logo trickled into the parking lot to unload youngsters in backpacks.

Ben Schmitt, the county’s teachers union president, was observing the morning arrivals at Mayfield Woods Middle School on Tuesday. Kids were supposed to enter the buildings between 8:30 and 8:35 a.m. But as of 9, there were still four buses that had not arrived, and that’s not including the bus from one of the canceled routes.

”And what made things more interesting, that I have never seen in my 25 years, was a van showed up, and the only thing that I could say to describe what this van looked like … almost like something used by a contractor … dropped off three or four children,” he said.

According to Schmitt, the bus had a Zūm sticker plastered on it. He also saw kids get out of an Uber and later heard that Bellow Springs Elementary School informed parents to drive their kids to school for the three buses that didn’t show up until 10 a.m. when student entry is at 9.

Schmitt noted that teachers are also affected by both the transportation fiasco. He’s heard from a couple of teachers who stayed late Monday afternoon to wait with the kids with bus delays. Those teachers have families of their own they need to take care of, he added. ”We are making sure that no one is being forced or guilted into staying late,” Schmitt said.

Curt Francisco saw a Zūm bus pull into his North Laurel neighborhood and stop yesterday, so he took it upon himself to walk over and ask the driver if they were driving his fourth grader’s route.

He said that the driver was fumbling through paper maps, and mentioned that they weren’t from the area — Zūm had flown them in from Spokane, Washington to cover a route.

This article will be updated.