Maryland’s 50 most-improved schools, according to state test scores

More than half of the 50 Maryland schools showing the greatest improvement on the state’s English language arts test are in Prince George’s County.

The Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday released school-by-school results of the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, showing just how much — or how little — learning students have recovered since the pandemic.

Twenty-six schools in Prince George’s rank among the top 50 with the most improved proficiency rates in English. Eight of them went from a majority of their students failing the exam to a majority of their students passing. Even among schools still struggling to get a majority of their students to proficiency, there are successes. Schools such as Clinton Grove Elementary and Largo High School have seen their proficiency rates rise from the high single digits and low teens pre-pandemic, to over 40% in the latest round of MCAP testing.

Success stories in math proficiency are a mix, with already high-performing schools making further strides and lower-performing schools fighting against circumstances to improve. Montgomery County dominated math improvement, with 15 of the 50 most-improved schools in the state. Of the 50 most-improved schools, five went from a majority of their students failing in 2019 to a majority passing this year.