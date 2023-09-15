In an abrupt turnaround, Maryland State Schools Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury, who had previously fought to save his job, has told the board he does not want a four-year contract beginning next July.

It was not immediately clear whether he will remain in the job until June 2024 when his current contract will expire or leave sooner. The board leadership declined to comment further.

Choudhury’s departure comes at a time when the state is making a record investment in education under a landmark law that seeks to make Maryland public schools some of the best in the nation. The legislature has committed billions of state and local tax dollars to overhaul Maryland schools in the next decade under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and the state’s next top education leader will be entrusted with managing a complex plan amidst strained relations between departments of government.

Although the details of a search for a new superintendent were not made public, in the past the state school board has launched a national search to find its new leaders. The search will be conducted during a period when partisan politics have driven some education leaders in the south to seek jobs elsewhere.

Choudhury was seen as a brilliant, but flawed leader who had been criticized for high turnover of department staff and strained relations with legislators and local education leaders. Former employees had complained that he had created a toxic work environment in the department.

However, he had the full-throated support of state school board president Clarence Crawford who defended him as a changemaker disrupting the status quo within the department. Crawford had publicly praised his work in remarks at a board meeting this summer during the time when the school board was deciding Choudhury’s future.

Choudhury did not appear to have support from Gov. Wes Moore, who does not have an official say in the selection of the superintendent but carries a powerful voice nonetheless. Moore, a Democrat, has repeatedly said that he expects more transparency from the superintendent.

But he’s been careful not to say publicly either way whether the board should renew Choudhury’s contract. ”We need to make sure we have a superintendent that moves with accountability, transparency, high results and partnership,” Moore said during an interview on Maryland Public Television on Wednesday.

Days earlier, speaking to reporters in Baltimore, Moore sounded a similar theme: “I want transparency. I want accountability, and I want a superintendent that believes in it and can deliver it. The results we’re seeing right now are not satisfactory results, and I demand better.”

The state school board had several long meetings behind closed doors to discuss “a personnel issue” in the past six weeks, the last of which took place on Wednesday night.

A group of 30 to 40 former department employees came together formed a group in February to discuss concerns about a toxic work culture under Choudhury that had driven them away. At least nine of the employees wrote letters detailing their concerns to the state board of education and other top leaders.

The state education department this spring sparred with the Accountability and Implementation Board, a seven-person oversight board to help implement the Blueprint, when both agencies blamed each other for a breakdown in communication and implementation delays. In recent weeks, Crawford had announced an attempt to repair the relationship with smaller meetings of members of both departments.

Choudhury had also been meeting with state legislators to repair relationships.

Despite those efforts, Choudhury may not have had enough state board support to gain another four-year contract. Six new state board leaders appointed by Gov. Moore had taken their seats this spring and summer, and while they did not have a majority of the 14-member board, the change was significant.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson issued a statement thanking Choudhury for his service to the state “during an unprecedented time of upheaval in education” as schools grappled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He also noted Choudhury’s dedication to the goals of the Blueprint.