A bus traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in Harford County crashed early Sunday morning, killing one and sending 23 passengers to multiple hospitals
Maryland State Police are investigating the single vehicle crash.
At around 6 a.m. state police responded to reports of a bus that crashed near mile marker 77 in Belcamp, in Harford County. After further investigation, police found that the vehicle was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons it lost control and struck a guardrail.
The bus was carrying 24 people.
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23 other passengers were taken to multiple hospitals for evaluation and treatment for injuries. Several of them are reported to be in serious conditions.
The crash forced closure of all northbound lanes. At 12:39 p.m., state police announced on social media that all lanes had been reopened.