A bus traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in Harford County crashed early Sunday morning, killing one and sending 23 passengers to multiple hospitals

Maryland State Police are investigating the single vehicle crash.

At around 6 a.m. state police responded to reports of a bus that crashed near mile marker 77 in Belcamp, in Harford County. After further investigation, police found that the vehicle was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons it lost control and struck a guardrail.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The bus was carrying 24 people.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23 other passengers were taken to multiple hospitals for evaluation and treatment for injuries. Several of them are reported to be in serious conditions.

The crash forced closure of all northbound lanes. At 12:39 p.m., state police announced on social media that all lanes had been reopened.

More From The Banner

Photo illustration of cream-colored silhouette of man’s head and shoulders against red textured background with map of Baltimore City and surrounding areas. At bottom of image it says “Missing Person.”

Missing in Baltimore City: Facebook group helps families search for lost loved ones

Unaccompanied migrant children come to Maryland at a higher rate than any other state

Johns Hopkins ‘free Palestine’ protest remains peaceful, but tensions run high

Ft. Carroll as seen during a CBF Tour of the EPA Superfund Site on 3/25/24 in Baltimore, MD.

Baltimore’s oddest island: Key Bridge shines new light on abandoned fort